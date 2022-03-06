Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that it is no longer required to obtain permit and take appointment to perform prayers at the Grand Mosque in Mecca.
The new decision, which was approved on Saturday, meant that worshipers could pray at the Two Holy Mosques and visit the grave of the Prophet (peace be upon him) without the need to get any permit.
The ministry, however, announced that permits will still be required to perform Umrah and pray at Al Rawdah Sharifa.
“Showing the immune health status on the Tawakkalna application is the only prerequisite to enter and perform prayers at the Two Holy Mosques,” the ministry said.
The announcement came a few hours after the Kingdom ended almost all COVID-19 restrictions in the country, including following social distance and wearing masks outdoor.
The Kingdom said also ended social distancing in the Two Holy Mosques and all mosques in the country but worshipers still have to wear masks.