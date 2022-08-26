Cairo: A man fatally stabbed his wife in Saudi Arabia’s south-western region of Jazan before he killed himself, a local newspaper has reported.
The man had Thursday attacked his wife with a sharp tool in a village in Jazan and after killing her, he hanged himself to death, news portal Ajel added, citing unidentified sources.
Police have opened a large-scale investigation into the murder with relatives of the couple in an attempt to unravel its circumstances and motive, they added.
Neither the nationalities of the man and his wife, nor their ages were disclosed.