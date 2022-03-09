Cairo: The Saudi government has decreed levying an annual fee on Saudi citizens and foreigners who employ more than four and two domestic workers per person respectively, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has said.
An annual fee of SR9,600 will be imposed for each extra domestic worker, according to the ministry. Exemptions will be made on humanitarian grounds for cases that exceed this limit including cases of medical care and those related to people with special needs in line with regulations set by an ad-hoc committee, the ministry said.
The decree will be applied in two phases. The first will take place next month when it applies to new domestic workers for the Saudi person who employs over four workers and the foreign resident who hires more than two workers.
The second phase will go into effect a year later, applying to the new and present labour, according to the ministry.