Cairo: Saudi Arabia has launched a unified government platform to facilitate measures for Umrah pilgrims and visitors of the holy cities Mecca and Medina, Saudi media said.
The nusuk.sa platform enables Muslims wishing to undertake the lesser pilgrimage (Umrah) or visiting the holy sites to obtain the necessary visas and permits as well as to book related packages electronically.
“Nusuk is part of continued efforts to improve quality of services provided for pilgrims utilising the most up-to-date technologies and in integration with several governmental agencies to facilitate procedures and enable umrah pilgrims and visitors to perform their rites comfortably,” Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al Rabiah said.
He told Al Arabiya TV that the platform would allow obtaining umrah visas electronically.
“We seek to make access to the two holy mosques easy from outside Saudi Arabia,” he added referring to the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.