Dubai: The Jeddah Mayoralty has embarked on the establishment of 20 state-of-the-art water taxi stations, each with a daily passenger capacity of 29,000 individuals, in a significant move aimed at enhancing public transportation and alleviating traffic congestion.
The cutting-edge sea taxi stations will play a crucial role in connecting the picturesque Obhur seafront with the bustling northern and central districts of Jeddah.
The ambitious undertaking is part of a comprehensive public transport network initiative led by the Jeddah Mayoralty, aimed at mitigating the traffic challenges stemming from the city’s burgeoning population and the influx of tourists visiting the enchanting “Bride of the Red Sea.”
The development of the water taxi stations is progressing in tandem with the implementation of an integrated public transport network that includes numerous light and express metro lines, as well as an extensive network of buses, contributing to a seamless and efficient commuting experience for residents and visitors alike.
So far, the Mayoralty has made considerable progress on the connectivity plan, with the completion of 40 bridges and tunnels, including notable projects like the Madinah Road Intersection in northern Jeddah and the Exhibition Roundabout intersection. This is all part of a visionary transportation plan set to be fully implemented beyond 2030, ensuring sustained and efficient traffic management in the bustling city.
The Mayoralty has also finished projects including lighting the remaining part of Madinah Road up to King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Thuwal and constructing a 70-kilometre road link leading to the university. Additionally, the completion of various other road projects and intersections contributes to the overall improvement of Jeddah’s road connectivity and traffic flow.
Furthermore, the projects incorporate secondary roads in the Mecca region, lighting, concrete barriers, and improvements to intersections on East Airport Road. A new road has also been established to connect King Abdullah Sports City to Jeddah city, alongside modifications to bridges at the intersections of King Abdulaziz International Airport’s North Terminal and Pilgrims’ Terminal.