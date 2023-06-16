Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Public Security has warned the public against transporting individuals without Hajj permits to Mecca, saying that this violates the Hajj regulations and instructions.
According to the Public Security, anyone found guilty of such actions could face imprisonment of up to six months and a fine of up to SR50,000 per person transported.
The directorate highlighted that the monetary penalty would increase proportionally with the number of violators transported.
Furthermore, the penalties for transporters include the potential confiscation of the vehicle used for transportation, contingent on a court ruling.
In cases involving expatriates, after serving their prison term and paying the fine, they could face deportation and future entry bans into the Kingdom for periods defined by law.
The General Directorate of Public Security has urged both citizens and residents to adhere strictly to the regulations and instructions of Hajj and Umrah.
It also issued a warning against engaging with fraudulent Hajj campaigns.
The directorate has advised the public to report any such illicit campaigns by dialing 911 in the regions of Mecca, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom.