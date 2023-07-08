Cairo: Saudi Arabia issued 378 entertainment licences last month amid a growing entertainment industry in the kingdom as part of its plan to diversify oil-reliant economy.
The latest licences have raised to more than 12,600 the tally of licenses issued via a state entertainment portal
In a breakdown given by the Saudi state General Entertainment Authority (GEA), the June licences included 112 permits for organising entertainment events, 103 permits for entertainment shows, 22 more permits to operate entertainment facilities, nine licences for managing artistic talent development, and four accreditation certificates to sell entertainment tickets.
The rest of the licences were 104 permits for live shows at restaurants and cafes, 20 accreditation certificates for organising and managing crowds and four licences for entertainment centres, GEA said on Twitter.
Created in 2016, GEA has collaborated with private sector partners in launching a series of events in different areas of Saudi Arabia to draw local and foreign audiences.
Around 120 million people have attended entertainment events staged in Saudi Arabia since 2019, GEA head Turki Al Alsheikh said last March.
He added that the figure has been achieved despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic.
In recent years, Saudi Arabia has sought to boost its entertainment industry, staging a series of star-studded concerts, cinema, theatrical shows and competitions.
A series of summer entertainment events, dubbed the Kingdom’s Tour 2023, kicked off in May featuring concerts and plays in 17 Saudi cities.
In April 2018, Saudi Arabia reopened cinemas for the first time in nearly four decades.
The kingdom aims to receive 25 million foreign tourists in 2023.