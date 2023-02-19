Dubai: The Saudi Public Prosecution has announced strict penalties for individuals found guilty of electronic forgery in the Kingdom, local media reported.
The penalties, which have been stipulated in law, apply to those who forge electronic signatures, records, or digital certificates, as well as individuals who use these fraudulent documents.
As per the law, those found guilty of electronic forgery may face imprisonment for up to five years and a financial penalty of up to SR5 million. In addition to these severe penalties, the Public Prosecution has confirmed that they will also confiscate any devices, systems, or programmes used in the commission of the crime.
Furthermore, the judgment issued against the convict will be published at their expense once the ruling becomes final.
Electronic forgery is considered a major crime in Saudi Arabia and anyone found to be engaging in such practices will be subject to arrest. The Public Prosecution has underscored its commitment to protecting the integrity of electronic transactions and ensuring that those who engage in electronic forgery are held accountable for their actions.