Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Education has issued a circular officially allowing students to attend private classes during evening hours at both schools and homes.
This new measure offers students additional academic support and provides teachers with an opportunity to supplement their income.
The fees for these evening classes are set as follows: SR100 for primary school students, SR150 for middle school students, and SR200 for high school students.
Teachers are now permitted to provide private lessons to students during these evening hours at both schools and homes, with fees established accordingly.
For lessons held at schools, the charges are SR50 per class for elementary students, SR60 per class for middle school students, and SR70 per class for high school students.
For private lessons at home, the charges increase to SR80 per class for elementary students, and SR100 per class for both middle and high school students.
However, the Ministry of Education has set some restrictions.
Teachers who instruct students in the morning are not permitted to provide private lessons at home to the same students they teach during the morning period.
This move aims to regulate and standardize the practice of private tutoring, thus ensuring the quality of education provided to students outside of normal school hours.