Dubai: Any Saudi Arabia-based company or establishment that employs illegal expatriate workers or allows its employees to work for others will be slapped with a fine of up to SR10,000 and a five-year ban on recruitment of expatriate workers, local media reported.
The Public Prosecution has warned of several penalties against commercial establishments that employee expatriate workers residing in the Kingdom illegally.
The penalties for erring establishments include a fine of up to SR10,000, in addition to a ban on recruitment for a period of up to five years, as well as publishing the names of offending companies in local media at their own expense.
The Public Prosecution stated the penalties also include imprisonment for up to one year for the managing director of the firm, noting that he will be deported from Saudi Arabia if he is an expatriate.
The Public Prosecution also called on everyone to report violators of the residency, work and border security regulations in case they detected any such cases by calling over the numbers of 911 in the regions of Mecca and Riyadh, and 999 in the rest of the regions across the Kingdom.