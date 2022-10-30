Cairo: Recruitment of Filipino domestic workers to Saudi Arabia will resume early next month, labour authorities have said.
The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources’ Musaned domestic labour programme said the resumption will start as of November 7, Okaz newspaper reported.
The recruitment of Filipino domestic workers was suspended in Saudi Arabia late last year.
The Philippine embassy was quoted at that time as saying the suspension was due to new regulations issued by the Philippine Ministry of Labour governing the contractual relationship between Filipino household workers and their foreign employers.
Saudi labour authorities have recently sought to regulate the domestic labour market. To this end, the Musaned domestic labour programme has been launched to help customers learn about their rights and duties and related services including visa issuance, recruitment requests and contractual relation between the employer and the worker.
The Musaned said that applications for obtaining a visa for hiring domestic workers from the Philippines can now be made via the beneficiary’s account in the programme provided recruitment regulations are met.
The programme added that visa fees will not be refunded if it is used. In case of wishing to obtain an alternative visa, the worker must be deported during the time limit of 90 days from the arrival date and the worker’s status in the “Absher” system is “final exit” without exceeding the maximum of permitted visas.
Last August, Saudi and Philippine officials held talks on resuming employment of domestic workers in the kingdom, a popular destination for migrant workers.