Saudi Arabia will extend visas of Ukrainian visitors, tourists and residents in the kingdom for three extendable months out of humanitarian considerations.
The decision was conveyed during a phone call Thursday between the Saudi heir apparent and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
During their conversation, they discussed the crisis in Ukraine.
Prince Mohammed asserted that the kingdom supports de-escalation of the crisis, its readiness to mediate between all parties, and its support for international efforts seeking to politically resolve the crisis.
The Saudi crown prince had earlier expressed readiness to mediate in the conflict and support for a political solution to the crisis during a phone call from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Saudi media reported.