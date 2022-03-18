Cairo: Saudi Arabia has announced extending visas of Ukrainians present in the kingdom whether they are tourists or businesspeople without fees or fines due to humanitarian considerations.
The Saudi General Directorate of Passports said the extension comes upon directives of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz.
The extension will be conducted automatically in collaboration with the National Information Centre without the visa holders needing to go to the passport offices, the Saudi news agency SPA reported.
Earlier this month, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said due to humanitarian considerations the kingdom will extend visas of Ukrainian residents, visitors and tourists for three extendable months.
Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have been stranded around the world due to the war in their homeland.