Dubai: Expatriates residing in Saudi Arabia will no longer have the ability to employ domestic workers of the same nationality, according to the Musaned platform for domestic labor services, a branch operating under the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD).
Responding to an inquiry, Musaned clarified the rules pertaining to the new recruitment system, stating that while expatriates are barred from applying for visas for domestic workers from their own countries, they can still recruit domestic workers of other nationalities.
Expatriates interested in recruiting domestic help are encouraged to acquaint themselves with the comprehensive rules, regulations, and financial requirements necessary for visa procurement, details of which can be found on the Musaned official website.
The platform also outlined the financial prerequisites for expatriates wishing to employ domestic workers. For the issuance of a first-time recruitment visa, an expatriate employee must have a minimum salary of SR10,000 and provide evidence of financial stability with a bank document valuing at least SR100,000.
For a second visa issuance, the minimum salary requirement for a resident employee doubles to SR20,000, accompanied by proof of financial capability substantiated with a bank balance sheet totaling SR200,000.
Proof of financial capability for expatriates must be validated with a certificate issued by the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI), bearing a statement of the monthly wage. This certificate must be submitted within 60 days from the visa application date.
Musaned, established by the Ministry as the official portal for household services and home employment initiatives, offers a variety of services designed to streamline and improve the process of recruiting domestic workers, all while closely monitoring and enhancing the sector dedicated to domestic workers in Saudi Arabia.