Cairo: A Saudi court has sentenced an Arab expatriate to eight months in prison after convicting him of sexually harassing a female employee, a local newspaper has reported.
The court in the Saudi holy city of Mecca issued the verdict after the charges against man had been proven based on an oath taken at the court by the claimant – a Saudi citizen – and a witness’ testimony, news portal Sabq added, quoting a lawyer for the woman. The offender's nationality or age was not disclosed
“The anti-harassment system aims to combat harassment, prevent it and apply the penalty to its perpetrators,” lawyer Rabab Ahmed added.
According to Saudi law, harassment is punishable by up to two years in prison and a maximum fine of SR100,000.
Penalties reach five years in prison and a fine of up to SR500,000 in case of the offence repetition, or if the victim is a child or a person with special needs.