Cairo: Authorities in Saudi Arabia’s port city of Jeddah evacuated 180 accommodation sites for workers for failure to comply with rules for collective housing, according to a Saudi media outlet.
The evacuations were part of inspection tours undertaken by the Jeddah municipality supported by several government agencies to verify implementation of requirements set for mass housing and licensing, Sabq added.
There was no word on the number of evacuees.
“The field tours covered 934 sites in Jeddah districts with the aim of upgrading level of compliances in sites allocated for labour housing, inspecting and sterilising them in participation with relevant government agencies,” Eng. Mohammed bin Ebrahim, an advisor to the Jeddah municipality chief, said.
Local authorities urged owners of violating sites to swiftly pay fines for violations, immediately evacuate unlicensed labour housing units and rectify their status to avoid further penalties.