Cairo: Potential candidates for more than 11,000 teaching jobs in Saudi Arabia have until late Sunday evening to apply as the deadline expires at 11pm.
On July 25, the Saudi Ministry of Education started receiving applications online for 11,550 jobs in 47 cities around the kingdom in the run-up to the new school year.
The vacancies, available for male and female teachers on a contracting basis, cover specialties of maths, chemistry, physics, the English language, computer teaching and management.
The ministry will start announcing names of candidates for interviews as of Tuesday. The successful ones will do medical checks and complete their candidacy documents so that they will begin doing the job next month.
The new school year in Saudi Arabia is due to begin on August 20.
The successful candidates must meet related requirements for the jobs including those for practising the profession, holding a university degree in the needed specialty, and having a domestic equivalent to the degree if obtained from abroad. The ministry said offering these vacancies aims to provide qualified education staff to fulfil national objectives and boost education efficiency outputs for global competitiveness.
In May, the ministry announced a plan to teach earth and space sciences as part of the secondary school curricula starting from the next academic year.
The step came as two Saudi astronauts completed a 10-day mission to the International Space Station.
The decision to teach the earth and space sciences aims to promote “students’ positive attitudes” towards the space science in line with the best international practices related to curricula ,and scientific and national criteria, the ministry said at the time.
The ministry added that the introduction of the new subject is part of its “keenness to cope with aspirations and future objectives” aimed to qualify internationally competitive citizens by upgrading learning outputs to keep abreast of world changes, future requirements and labour market needs.