Cairo: A Saudi state agency in charge of Islam’s holy site has launched a programme testing dates eaten by worshippers ending a day-long fast in the Grand Mosque in Makkah.
The tests are conducted by specialists from the General Presidency for Affairs of the Grand Mosque to verify the quality of the food provided for worshippers, the Saudi news agency SPA reported.
A team has been designated to conduct field tours of the sprawling site to check the quality of dates served at fast-ending meals and carry out 12 field and lab tests on the delicacy, a mosque official said.
The tests include examining humidity, iron, zinc, and sugar rates, and insolubile acids in dates as well as verification of their weight and conformity to specifications, added Hassan bin Barkat, the head of the mosque’s prevention and healthcare department.
“The directorate is in charge of issuing permits for providers of the Iftar [fast-breaking] service in line with necessary facilities to ensure the service is offered according to the highest quality standards,” the official said.
The tests come in the run-up to the Islamic holy month of Ramadan when observant Muslims abstain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk.
Following the example of the Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Muslims end their fast by eating several dates, which are rich in nutrients and nourish the body’s energy.
Ramadan usually marks the peak season for performing Umrah or minor pilgrimage in the Grand Mosque.