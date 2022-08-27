Cairo: Expatriates’ children under 18 can have their visit visas to Saudi Arabia converted into a resident ID iqama or residency permits, provided their parents hold legal iqamas, the kingdom’s authorities have said, according to a Saudi newspaper.
The Saudi General Directorate of Passports added that iqama expiry of the expatriate who applied for dependents’ visit, does not stop extension of the visitor’s visa, Okaz added.
“Instructions require that the total extension of the family visa should not exceed 180 days,” the directorate was quoted as saying.
A delay fine is levied three days after the expiry of the visit visa’s validity, it added.
Saudi Arabia is home to a large community of migrant workers.