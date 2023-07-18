Cairo: Saudi authorities have arrested 12 expatriates and citizens suspected of practising online fraud and transferring the illicit gains to outside the kingdom.
The anti-fraud prosecution is investigating members of the “criminal organisation” on charges of financial fraud, an official source at Saudi prosecution has said.
Preliminary investigations have revealed that a number of the accused had made international calls via specialised devices and apps to victims, duped them into investing in unlicensed digital currencies, and opened accounts at Saudi banks to receive the money and transfer it to outside the kingdom. No specific figures were given.
A number of electronic devices designed to conduct phone calls as well as SIM cards and mobile phones to activate them were found during searching houses of the accused.
“They were arrested in preparation for completing investigation procedures with them,” the source said.
“They will be referred to the competent court where tough penalties will be requested for them according to the anti-financial fraud system,” the source added.
Early this year, Saudi Arabia announced setting up a prosecution branch to handle cases of financial fraud in a step aimed to fast-track related procedures.
Under Saudi law, fraud is punishable by up to seven years in prison and a maximum fine of SR5 million.
The penalties are tougher in cases of involvement in food adulteration.
Last August, Saudi authorities busted a racket of citizens charged with making fake offers for used cars online and raking in over SR6 million in illicit gains as a result, a prosecution official said at the time.