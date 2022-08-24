Cairo: A court in Saudi Arabia handed down a 10-day jail term to an expatriate on charges of violating public morality because his barking dog had disturbed his neighbours, a Saudi newspaper has reported.
The defendant had raised a dog inside his apartment in a residential building in the port city of Jeddah, but two neighbours found the animal’s barks disturbing and lodged legal complaints with authorities against the Sudanese expatriate, Okaz added.
The complainants said the dog had caused harm and panic to the neighbours. The case was referred to the court.
During the hearings, the dog owner called the complaints “baseless”, accusing children in the building of disturbing his animal and causing it to bark repeatedly.
The hearings wrapped up with convicting the expatriate for breaching public morality, jailing him for 10 days and making him sign a pledge to avoid harming others and to stop rearing dogs in residential apartments.
The ruling was confirmed by an appeals court, according to the paper.