Dubai: Saudi Arabia has appointed its first female undersecretary at the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance.
The Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al Sheikh, issued a decision assigning Dr. Laila bint Hamad Al Qassem, as an undersecretary for Planning and Digital Transformation, making her the first Saudi woman to work in a senior position in the ministry.
The decision comes in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and Saudi Arabia’s efforts to enhance the role of women in leadership positions.
According to media reports, the number of Saudi women in the workforce has risen sharply in recent years. In late 2018, around 20 per cent of adult women held jobs or were actively looking for one.
By the end of 2020, the female labour force participation rate stood at about 33 per cent.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has spearheaded initiatives to change economic and societal rules as part of his Vision 2030 plan to diversify the country’s economy.
One of the programme’s aims was to increase women’s participation in the workforce to 30 per cent, a goal that has now been surpassed.