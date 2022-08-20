Cairo: Saudi authorities have licensed the home delivery of tailoring and hairstyling with conditions, a local newspaper has said.
The kingdom’s Ministry of Municipal and Village Affairs has allowed issuance of related permits in 10 days at most after applying for them via the electronic platform “Baldi”, Okaz added.
The step enables business owners to expand, allowing them to offer their services outside their stores and take them to customers’ homes, the report said. They include haircutting as well as tailoring for men and women.
The ministry has set certain conditions for issuing these permits. One condition is that one worker should not be included in more than one home delivery service permit.
However, data about several workers can be included in the application for obtaining the permit. The store licence should be valid for at least six months
Requirements for getting such permits also include a health certificate and a professional certificate in case of pursuing the business of women’s hairstyling.