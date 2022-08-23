Dubai: The children of illegal foreign residents in Saudi Arabia will be allowed to enrol in schools for the new academic year, the Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday.
The ministry said that schools should provide the parents of children residing illegally in the Kingdom with admission forms and direct them to contact the ministry’s offices in the regions where they are residing to complete the necessary procedures.
Approved admission forms are submitted to school authorities to complete the enrolment process.
The move aims to encourage illegal residents to correct their status in the Kingdom.
The ministry instructed education departments across the Kingdom to provide the General Administration of Evaluation and Admission with a monthly statistical report about the number of students enrolled.
The form must include personal information about the student and their father and mother as per their passport, residency permit if available or visit visa, along with their permanent residence address and contact data.
The student’s guardian, who does not have proper documents, should also undertake to correct their residency status during the academic year 2022-2023.