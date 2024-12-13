Cairo: Six people from the same family died after a dawn fire erupted in their house in the east of Saudi Arabia, according to a media report.

The victims died of choking from dense smoke resulting from the blaze inside their tenement in Al Hofuf city in the eastern governorate of Al Ahsa, the Saudi newspaper of Al Watan reported.

Large numbers of mourners participated in the funeral of the six, who were buried in graves near each other.

Grief overwhelmed the family’s relatives, who burst out crying as they saw the line of bodies carried out of a local mosque heading to the graveyard, the report said.

Preliminary investigations into the incident indicated that a mobile phone charger connected to a power supply and placed on a sofa had ignited in the hall of the house, relatives said.

At the time of the ignition, the family members, aged between 16 and 40 years, were sleeping inside the house rooms, they added.

The cloth and sponge materials from which the sofas were made helped spread the fire in the interior part of the house, sending thick smoke throughout the place.