Dubai: Algeria’s Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments, Yousuf Belmehdi, announced on Monday that more than 50 Algerian pilgrims have died during the Hajj season in Saudi Arabia.
The minister revealed the news during a press conference, expressing grief and concern over the unfortunate loss of lives.
Minister Belmehdi also revealed that one of the dead was a missing person.
He said that some pilgrims to go missing or fall behind during the pilgrimage due to the sheer volume of attendees. He said “every year missing, and lagged pilgrims are registered for several days and then they are returned.”
Meanwhile, four Egyptian pilgrims died while performing Hajj rituals. The news of their deaths was received by their families with a mixture of sadness and joy for their spiritual fulfillment in fulfilling a lifelong aspiration.
One of the deceased is Jamal Amara, who passed away shortly after arriving in Saudi Arabia to perform the rituals. The second pilgrim, Hajjah Ferial Omar, had longed to perform Hajj her entire life. She passed away during the ritual of throwing pebbles (Jamarat). She had tried to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage several times before, but this year it was destined to be.
Mohammad Rashid was the third pilgrim from Menoufia who met an unexpected end while taking a break under a tree during the Hajj rituals. His son, Mustafa, said that his father was a respected figure in his village, known for his wisdom and ability to reconcile disputes among community members. The fourth pilgrim from Menoufia died after the standing at Arafat and the throwing of pebbles.