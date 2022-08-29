Dubai: Three people were killed and 17 injured in two horrific accidents on Sunday in Saudi Arabia.
In the first accident, two people were killed and 15 injured in a traffic crash, local media reported. The accident occurred in Jazan between a mini-bus and another vehicle. Five of the injured are said to be in critical condition.
In the second incident, a Bangladeshi expat was killed and two were injured, following an explosion of a steam and electric feed pellet press.
According to media reports, the feed pellet press exploded due to an electric shortcut, which resulted in the death of the worker, while two Bangladeshis and an Egyptian sustained serious injuries.