The cases were revealed by the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha), which informed judicial authorities to take the legal action against the suspects as part of its ongoing crackdown on corruption.

In the first case, a former notary, who currently works as an employee at a court, was arrested for illegally amending several deeds in exchange for SR360,000 from the owner of the lands’ scheme, enabling a clerk to approve purchase orders and power of attorneys along with completing an ownership transfer process of a grant to a citizen without his presence and signature. This is in addition to suspicious bank transfers to his bank account of 286,000 riyals.

Also, a businessman was arrested for offering SR500,000 through another businessman, who was also arrested for acting as a middle man for the purposes of illegally helping in issuing a deed of endowment for the father of the first businessman.

Two Saudis, including the head of the Infringement Committee, were arrested in another case. The first suspect helped several citizens to infringe on government land in exchange for money transfers to his mother’s bank account, along with receiving SR13,000 in exchange for condoning these irregularities. The second one provided citizens with information about the confidential removal process and informed them about complaints submitted against them in exchange for SR100,000 from each.

In another cases, a retired employee was arrested for abusing his position before his retirement as the head of the Lands Department in one of the Kingdom’s regions by selling land plots that were granted to some citizens without their knowledge using forged powers of attorney, and illegally submitting 55 land plots to citizens.

In the fifth case, an officer at the Ministry of Defence was arrested red-handed while asking a Saudi citizen for SR40,000 in exchange for government medicine that is sealed (not for sale). Also, three others including a mediator, an employee and a pharmacist who works at a government hospital were arrested for their involvement in the same case.

An expatriate resident, who was previously deported to his home country, was arrested for paying SR40,000 to a mediator in his country who works at a flight reservation office that coordinated with an airport employee to enable him to enter the Kingdom.

An expatriate doctor who works for a government hospital was detained for receiving SR10,000 in exchange for moving a surgery appointment forward. In another case in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, Nazaha arrested a Saudi man for offering SR50,000 to a security officer at the Narcotics Control Department in exchange for releasing him after he was caught using drugs.