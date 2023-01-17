Cairo: A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced two Arab expatriates to six years in prison and ordered them pay a total of SR200,000 in fines after convicting them on money laundering, local media reported.

The duo were charged with money laundering after they were found guilty of amassing fabulous money from unlawful practices with the aim of smuggling it to outside the country, a prosecution official source said.

They were also accused of aiding the main culprit to beat the rap, the source added, without identifying the key defendant.

Both partners had been referred to court along with evidence. The court found them guilty and also ordered the confiscation of money seized with them estimated at SR3.3 million, and an unspecified cache of foreign currencies as well as revenues raked in from the crime, the official added.

They will, moreover, be deported from Saudi Arabia after serving their terms and will be barred from re-entering the kingdom. It was not clear when the case surfaced and sent to court.

Crackdown

The source underlined efforts to safeguard monetary process in the kingdom against unlawful practices. “Misconduct and crimes, harming Saudi Arabia’s economic interests, are liable to tough disciplinary action,” the source added.

Saudi Arabia has stepped up anti-money laundering crackdown in recent years.

Last month, three persons were handed down a total of 18 years in prison and fined SR500,000 on charges of money laundering in Saudi Arabia.

The three were identified as two Saudi men and an Arab expatriate.

Investigations in the case disclosed that the two Saudis had opened registers for commercial entities and bank accounts, and allowed the third to deposit huge sums of money of illegal origin and transfer them to outside the kingdom.

Investigators also found out that the commercial entities were used to cover up transfers of the illegal money, the source said.