Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Thursday announced that 100,000 pilgrims will be allowed daily to perform Umrah from tomorrow (Friday), according to state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
The ministry also increased the daily capacity of worshippers to 60,000 for prayers at the Grand Mosque. Pilgrims and worshippers will have to continue to abide by precautionary measures.
With a capacity of 100,000 Umrah performers, the overall number of pilgrims has now been increased to 3 million per month.
The ministry said only vaccinated people can apply through the Etamarna and Tawakalna apps.