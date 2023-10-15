Cairo: Pakistan has appealed to Saudi Arabia to employ more of its nationals in the kingdom, expressing readiness to provide more than 1 million employees annually as Saudis are going ahead with an ambitious development scheme to diversify its oil-reliant economy.
The request was at the centre of recent talks between Pakistan’s Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Jawad Soharb Malik and Saudi Ambassador to Islamabad Nawaf Al Malki.
Commenting on the talks, the Pakistani official said he had a “cordial” meeting with the Saudi envoy on Saturday and apprised him of Pakistan’s capacity to provide over 1 million annually of varied skills.
“The Saudi Vision 2030 needs millions of expatriate workers,” Soharb said on X platform. “Currently about 500,000 Pakistanis proceed to Saudi Arabia annually. There is a real prospect of this figure rising to over 1 million,” he wrote.
“Soon we would initiate the process of a bilateral agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”
The number of Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia has hit 2.64 million, the kingdom’s Ministry of Human Resources said in May. The figure includes 1.3 million workers in the Saudi private sector, the ministry added.
Male Pakistanis working in the kingdom are estimated at 2.2 million, according to the same statistics. Pakistani domestic workers in Saudi Arabia include 963,000 males and nearly 52,000 females.
In 2020, the overall numbers of Pakistani workers in the kingdom were estimated at about 1.5 million.
In recent months, relations have thrived between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.
In April last year, the then Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made his first foreign visit to Saudi Arabia after taking his office.
In December, Saudi Arabia extended the term of a $3 billion deposit it made to Pakistan’s foreign reserves. The money was deposited in Pakistan’s central bank in 2021 as a loan to shore up the country’s economy.