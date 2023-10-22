Dubai: More than 16,200 individuals have been arrested in Saudi Arabia in a week for violating residency, labour laws and border security regulations.
The Ministry of Interior said that the arrests were made in joint campaigns carried out by security forces across the Kingdom from October 12 to 18.
Of the total 16,235 arrested, 9,865 violated the residency law, 3,610 border security rules and 1,978 labour laws.
Additionally, 782 individuals were arrested attempting to cross into the Kingdom’s border, a majority were Yemenis, followed by Ethiopians and the rest to other nationalities.
Among these, 25 violators were apprehended attempting to exit Saudi Arabia illegally.
Eight individuals, accused of transporting and harbouring violators of residency and work regulations and engaging in cover-up activities, were also arrested.
The total count of violators currently facing legal actions for breaching regulations stands at 46,907, comprising 39,198 men and the rest women.
The authorities have referred 41,633 violators to their respective diplomatic missions to secure travel documents, 1,795 to complete their travel reservations, while 9,280 have been deported.
The Ministry of Interior underscored the stern penalties awaiting those helping infiltrators or providing them with transportation, shelter or any form of assistance or service.
Offenders will face up to 15 years in prison and a maximum fine of SR1 million, alongside the confiscation of the means of transportation and accommodation used in facilitating these violations.