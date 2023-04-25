Dubai: In a rare weather occurrence, the Najran region in Saudi Arabia experienced heavy rain and hailstones during the Eid Al Fitr holiday, resulting in a picturesque blanket of white.
The weather affected not only Najran city but also the surrounding governorates of Badr Al Janoub, Thar, Khbash, Bir Askar, Akefa, Al Sufah, and Haddadah, as well as other parts of the region’s provinces and centers.
Residents of Najran have been enjoying the snow-like scenery, taking photographs and spending quality time with family and friends.
The General Directorate of Civil Defen e, however, has issued warnings against approaching areas where flash floods may occur, due to the expected thunderstorms across the Kingdom until next Thursday.
The Directorate emphasised the importance of following instructions posted on social media platforms and taking necessary precautions for personal safety.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast rain in Makkah, Riyadh, Asir, Al Baha, Jazan, Najran, Al Qasim, Hail, Tabuk, Madinah, and the Northern Borders regions from Monday through Thursday, with some areas experiencing heavy to moderate torrential rain and hail.