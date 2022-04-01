Cairo: In a new step to provide jobs to its citizens, Saudi Arabia has unveiled a plan to replace foreign employees with Saudis at entertainment facilities.
Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al Rajahi has issued a decision localising independent and seasonal entertainment cities as well as family recreational centres by 70 per cent of the overall manpower, Saudi media reported.
According to the same decision due to take effect on September 23, jobs at entertainment cities in indoor commercial complexes will be fully Saudised.
The decision is part of the ministry’s keenness to provide “motivating and productive” jobs for Saudi citizens across the country and enhance their participation in the labour market, the media said.
Key jobs targeted in the decision include branch manager, department manager, department supervisor, assistant branch manager, cash supervisor, customs service, sales specialist, and marketing specialist.
Exempted from the decision are some jobs including cleaning workers, loading and unloading workers, and operators of games that require competence and specialised certificates, the ministry said.
It was not immediately clear how many expatriates will be affected.
In recent years, Saudi Arabia has launched a series of initiatives to employ its nationals and replace foreign workers in several fields including education, telecommunications and real estate.
Foreigners make up about 10.5 million of Saudi Arabia’s total population of 34.8 million.