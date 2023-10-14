Cairo: Buses shuttling in the Saudi holy city of Mecca transported 100 million people in 18 months of trial operation, a government agency has said.
The riders were transported on 1.7 million journeys for the city’s residents and visitors, the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy sites added.
The Mecca Bus Transportation Project has helped curb congestion in the holy city. The Mecca buses are marked by being modern, environmentally friendly and resistant to carbon emissions.
The commission was created in 2018 to upgrade services in Mecca, home to Islam’s holiest site, and other sacred places in the area.
Millions of Muslims from inside and outside Saudi Arabia flock to the kingdom around the year to perform Umrah or minor pilgrimage in Mecca.
Saudi Arabia expects around 10 million Muslims from abroad to undertake Umrah during the current season that got underway almost three months ago.
The season began after the end of the annual Islamic Hajj pilgrimage that around 1.8 million Muslims attended for the first time in three years after pandemic-related restrictions were lifted.
Muslims, who cannot physically or financially afford Hajj, go to Saudi Arabia to undertake Umrah at the Grand Mosque in Mecca.
In recent months, Saudi Arabia has unveiled a host of facilities for overseas Muslims to come to the country to perform Umrah.
Saudi authorities have extended the Umrah visa from 30 days to 90 and allowed holders to enter the kingdom via all land, air and sea outlets and leave from any airport. Women pilgrims are no longer required to be escorted by male guardians.