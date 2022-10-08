Cairo: A parent of a schoolboy in the Saudi city of Mecca had honoured all schoolteachers of his son in a gesture of appreciation for their efforts, a Saudi online newspaper has reported.
The man showed the gesture to teachers, administrative staff and workers at his son’s secondary school during the morning line on the World Teachers’ Day, annually celebrated on October 5, Sabq added.
He presented gifts to the honorees.
“This is the least one can do for teachers on their World Teachers’ Day,” the man, identified as Fouad Al Husseini, said.
“The teachers’ role is highly important. We felt its value during the coronavirus time when teaching was conducted remotely,” he added.
”The gifts were an expression of loyalty and gratitude to all teachers.”
The new school year in Saudi Arabia began in late August.