Cairo: Authorities in the Saudi capital Riyadh had seized a large quantity of substandard sponge recycled from garbage and falsely marketed to unsuspecting customers as top world brands, Saudi state television Al Ekhbariya has reported.
The television aired a report showing mounds of the seized items inside a factory, saying they had been rehashed from street garbage and waste.
The sponge, described as contaminated, had been collected by irregular migrant workers from garbage containers, then recycled, packed with labels world-famous brands and sold at fancy prices, the television added.
The report, filmed inside the raided site, also showed a group of arrested workers allegedly involved in the unlawful business that the television said posed hazards to public health.
Their number was not revealed.