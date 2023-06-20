Dubai: A Korean tourist, Mo Pennyi, who arrived in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, more than a year and a half ago, has become an unexpected long-term resident in the kingdom.
Mo fell in love with the location and its people, and since then, has not left the country.
In a video shared on “Arabiya.net”, Mo narrated his story. He originally came to Saudi Arabia for a vacation invited by some friends in the Kingdom.
He never expected to fall in love with the place to the extent that he did not want to leave.
Considering Saudi Arabia as his second home, Pennyi pointed out that the Kingdom offers an abundance of things to explore.
Whenever there is an opportunity to attend a local celebration or festival, like the Camel Festival in Tabuk, he is there.
Mo attends these events without hesitation, eagerly looking forward to new cultural experiences. The camel beauty contest, in particular, is an event that fascinates him.
Reflecting on his time in Saudi Arabia, he said, “I came here more than a year and a half ago, and this has been one of the most wonderful experiences of my life. I’ve seen so many camels here, and I’ve come to understand how much history is connected to this place. For me, this is an opportunity to come and see everything.”