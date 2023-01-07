Cairo: Hotels operating in Saudi Arabia are obligated to display works and paintings of Saudi artists under regulations set for hospitality facilities in the country, a local newspaper has reported.
The Ministry of Culture in coordination with the Tourism Ministry has introduced cultural rules into an updated bylaw highlighting local cultural experiences in hospitality programmes, Okaz added.
They include local heritage, cuisine arts and music, it said.
The step aims to shed light on Saudi artistic talents, and enrich experiences of hotel guests by acquainting them to the kingdom’s heritage and culture.
In recent years, Saudi Arabia has stepped up efforts and facilities to attract more foreign holidaymakers as the kingdom is seeking to diversify its economy. As part of the efforts, the kingdom is keen to bring its diverse heritage and culture under spotlight.
Saudi coffee
Last February, the Saudi Ministry of Culture renamed Arabic coffee to Saudi coffee at all restaurants and coffee shops in the kingdom.
Saudi Arabia designated 2022 as the “Year of Saudi Coffee” under the Quality of Life Programme in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, an ambitious development plan.
The “Year of Saudi Coffee” was a national initiative celebrating Saudi coffee through a wide array of events and competitions.
Saudi Arabia also unveiled a grant for research on Saudi coffee as part of the kingdom’s high-profile efforts to promote the popular national drink.
Objectives of the grant included consolidating national identity, preserving Saudi cultural heritage, studying reality of the Saudi coffee market, sponsoring creativity and developing the Saudi coffee industry.
Saudi Arabia also launched a unique competition inviting musicians to compose pieces mixing sounds of musical instruments with those of making Saudi coffee.