“But you know, the Saudi ideal, if you like, has survived for three centuries now. As far as survivability is concerned, I don’t think throughout those centuries that we relied on American good will. We never forget that America stood with us when Saddam Hussain invaded Kuwait. But we also stood by America at the time when America was much reviled in the Middle East in the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s. And yet we stuck to America and bore the burden of that friendship with America by attacks from anti-American forces in the Middle East. So, it’s been a history of mutual benefit, mutual respect.”