Dubai: Saudi Arabia has launched an electronic service that enables holders of the Hayya fan card for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 to obtain a visa to enter the Kingdom free of charge, local media reported.
The new service was launched on Sunday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Hayya card holders can apply for visas through the Unified Visa Platform. The ministry said that the visa application can be submitted through the online platform https://visa.mofa.gov.sa.
Last Tuesday, the Council of Ministers announced that the Kingdom would bear the costs of e-services - related to the e-visas service platform at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - for issuing an entry visa to Saudi Arabia for holders of Hayya cards.
Hayya card is a personalised document that is issued and required by every person attending any of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 matches. The ministry reaffirmed it is permitting Hayya Card holders to spend up to 60 days in the Kingdom during the World Cup season.