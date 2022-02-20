Cairo: Well-known Saudi woman shepherd Shoma Al Enazi, famous for reciting folk poems while grazing camels, has died at age of 90, her family said.
She passed away Saturday evening at a hospital in northern Saudi Arabia due to complications of COVID-19, media reports said.
Earlier this month, Shoma’s daughter said her mother had contracted the virus and asked followers to pray for her recovery.
The Saudi Camel Club has extended condolences to Shoma’s family over her death.
The veteran shepherd has drawn attention because of her years-long care for camels.
Her attachment to camels continued even after her children grew up and got married. “He who doesn’t like camels has no heart,” she once said.
Camels are a popular animal closely linked to heritage in Saudi Arabia. The animal has long been dubbed as the “ship of the desert”, being the lifeline for desert dwellers.
The kingdom annually hosts the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, the world’s such biggest pageant.