Cairo: Trade authorities in Saudi Arabia had arrested several expatriates on suspicion of fraud by changing the original labels of home water pumps, a Saudi television has reported.
Monitoring teams from the Ministry of Commerce had confiscated around 40,000 fake products during a raid on a warehouse south of the capital Riyadh, Al Ekhbariya TV said, quoting an official.
“The site was monitored, investigated and raided,” said Mohammad Al Shehri, the field supervisor of the ministry’s teams.
He added that the workers used to import water pumps, then replace their country-of- origin labels with others falsely stating they were made in Italy.
Residential areas were often targeted with the products where they could be easily sold to unsuspecting customers, the television said.
The number of arrested suspects in the raid was not mentioned.