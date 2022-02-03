Cairo: Saudi police said they arrested a Sudanese expatriate for damaging an ATM machine in a theft attempt.
The offender used an electric saw to steal cash from the bank machine in the city of Buraidah in central Saudi Arabia, spokesman for the local police said.
“Legal procedures were taken against him and referred to public prosecution,” the official added.
In recent months, Saudi authorities arrested several persons accused of involvement in vandalising ATM machines in different incidents.
Last October, Saudi police said they had arrested two persons who had damaged an ATM machine in the southern border region of Asir and attempted to seize cash inside.
In March 2020, Saudi police identified an 11-member gang involved in blowing up an ATM machine in the capital Riyadh and making off with SR1.4 million.