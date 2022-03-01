Dubai: An Egyptian expatriate in Saudi Arabia has refused to accept SR700,000 and a car in compensation for physical damage caused to him by members of a Saudi family during a brawl, local media reported.
A video clip was circulated on social media showing the Egyptian man sitting with a group of Saudi men representing Al Arjani family during a reconciliation session in Najran, southwestern Saudi Arabia near the border with Yemen.
The Egyptian expatriate told the men in the reconciliation session that he dropped his right and pardoned those who assaulted him. When the Saudi men asked him to accept the money and the car as a gift, he refused and insisted on pardon without exchange. The reconciliation ended a dispute between the Egyptian man and the Saudi Al Arjani family.