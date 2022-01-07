Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior on Thursday announced that those who break social distancing rules at public and private establishments will be fined 1,000 riyals, local media reported.
The move is part of a slew of stringent measures against violators of COVID-19 precautionary measures such as maintaining social distancing and complying with temperature checking while entering public and private sector establishments.
The warning came amid a surge to over 3,000 cases in the last two days, with 3,168 new infections reported on Thursday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.
Fines amounting to 1,000 riyals will be slapped on each violation and in the event of a repeat of the violations, fines will be doubled, reaching up to 100,000 riyals, the ministry source said.
Meanwhile, the ministry has reduced the recovery period for those infected by coroanvirus to seven days for vaccinated people and 10 days for the non-vaccinated people. Their health status will be updated on the Tawakkalna app at the completion of the period.