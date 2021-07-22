Dubai: Saudi citizens have been warned against travelling to Indonesia directly or indirectly as the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday, citing an official source at the Ministry of Interior.
The travel warning comes as Indonesia has become the new coronavirus epicentre in Asia. According to epidemiologists, Indonesia has become one of the countries with the highest number of infections. The number of cases per 1 million peeeople is the highest in the world.
In the statement carried by SPA, the ministry source said that the move is based on the government’s keenness on the safety of citizens who wish to travel abroad.
The ministry called on citizens who are already in Indonesia, to exercise caution, stay away from areas witnessing coronavirus spread, and abide by precautionary measures and return to the Kingdom at the earliest opprtunity.