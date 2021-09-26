Abu Dhabi: Saudi Arabia has administered nearly 41.5 million COVID-19 vaccine shots, through 587 centres across the Kingdom, it was announced by the Health Ministry on Saturday.
The figures showed 23.2 million people or more than 70 per cent of the population got the 1st dose, while 18.2 or more than 55 per cent of the population got the 2nd dose.
The Kingdom continues going ahead vigorously with its plan to inoculate at least 70 per cent of its population with the aim of achieving herd immunity in early October, according to expert estimates.
The average number of doses given daily reached 365,000.
The Kingdom has introduced recently a series of preventive measures aimed at combating the spread of coronavirus with limiting access to only vaccinated people to public places as well as to public and private entities.
It made the COVID-19 vaccination mandatory to enter government and private entities, effective August 1. Vaccination is mandatory for entry to all economic, commercial, cultural, entertainment and sporting activities, as well as to all government and private establishments and educational institutions, in addition to the use of public transportation.
The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) recently issued a directive that Saudis will be banned from travelling abroad without receiving the two doses of the vaccine, starting on August 9. The Tawakkalna application is used to check the immunisation status of citizens and residents.
The Ministry of Health announced on Saturday 39 new COVID-19 infections were recorded in the past 24 hours, a record low, bringing the tally to 546,882, while the recoveries rose to 535,892 cases, after 50 patients recovered and the total number of deaths reached 8,694.