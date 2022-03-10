Cairo: Saudi authorities have cancelled immunisation checking for worshippers at the two holy mosques in Mecca and Medina as anti-coronavirus restrictions ease in the kingdom.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has said the immunisation check to enter the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet Mohammed’s Mosque in Medina has been scrapped for all worshippers.
A mandatory presentation of a negative PCR test result to get access to both sacred places have been lifted too.
The ministry has also cancelled permits to pray in the Grand Mosque or visit the Prophet's Mosque, while permits remain mandatory for performing the Umrah or lesser pilgrimage in the holy site.
But the ministry has cancelled the once-obligatory registration of immunisation data to get an Umrah permit, Okaz newspaper reported.
Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia lifted most anti-coronavirus restrictions in the kingdom. This included scrapping physical distancing among worshippers at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mohammed Mosque. Still, worshippers are required to wear face masks.
Authorities also cancelled mandatory PCR tests as well as institutional and home quarantine for arrivals in the kingdom.