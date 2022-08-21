Dubai: Saudi doctors have successfully removes a coin from a girl’s oesophagus four years after she swallowed it accidently, local media reported.
Doctors discovered that the coin was lodged in the 11-year-old girl’s upper oesophagus after conducting a chest X-ray during her routine visit to hospital. The girl who was anemic never complained of any stomach pain or short of breath and never told her parents that she swallowed the coin.
The patient was discharged from hospital four days after surgery. She is now in good health condition.
Oesophagus, known as food pipe, is a muscular tube that connects the throat with the stomach.